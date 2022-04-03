Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enrique Lores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

