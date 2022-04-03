Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves Sells 12,142 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

