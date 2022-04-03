Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

