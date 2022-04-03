Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 231,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

