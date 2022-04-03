Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

