Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.