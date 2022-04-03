Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.05. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Entrée Resources stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$222.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.60.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

