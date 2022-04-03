ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYPGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYPGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.