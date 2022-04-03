Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,145. Escalade has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Escalade will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

