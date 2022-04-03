ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,626,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after purchasing an additional 167,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.