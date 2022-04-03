Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $356.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $353.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.47. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $273.67 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

