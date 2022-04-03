Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 149,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research analysts have commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

