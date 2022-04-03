Evedo Price Reaches $0.0779 on Top Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1.25 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

