Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

