Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.53.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 837,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.