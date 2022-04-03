Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.