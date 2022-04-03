Exane Derivatives Buys New Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

