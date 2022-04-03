Exane Derivatives Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $180.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $166.32 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.