Exane Derivatives Has $36,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5,427.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $71.43 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

