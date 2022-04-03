Exane Derivatives Has $50,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in argenx were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average is $298.93. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

