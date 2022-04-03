Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,952.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in General Motors were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

GM stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.