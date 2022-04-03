Exane Derivatives Invests $45,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,065,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.