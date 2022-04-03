Exane Derivatives Makes New $42,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 462 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in Matson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

