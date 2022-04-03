ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,614.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $337,095.95 and approximately $1,614.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004435 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

