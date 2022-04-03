Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 1,680,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,308. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,808. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

