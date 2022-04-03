eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 15623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,433 shares of company stock worth $10,051,417 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 424,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.