Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.