Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.38

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as high as C$7.87. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 113,937 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.58 million and a P/E ratio of 60.94.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

