Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $557.11

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $557.11 and last traded at $557.11, with a volume of 9061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.73.
FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.93.
About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
