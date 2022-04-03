Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $557.11

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $557.11 and last traded at $557.11, with a volume of 9061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.73.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.25.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.