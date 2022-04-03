Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,288. The company has a market cap of $132.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros. (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

