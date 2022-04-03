FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

