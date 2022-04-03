Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 719,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.95 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.