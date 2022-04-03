Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.30) to GBX 1,870 ($24.50) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,217.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $23.96 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

