Filecash Market Cap Reaches $361,644.64 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $361,644.64 and approximately $328,583.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.36 or 0.07503748 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.40 or 0.99846572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046521 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

