First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

