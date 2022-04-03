First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $539.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.