First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
THFF opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $539.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.