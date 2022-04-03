First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 389,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

