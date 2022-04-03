First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.01

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 19992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 503,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.