Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.33. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

