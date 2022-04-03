Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will announce $658.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.44 million and the lowest is $651.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

