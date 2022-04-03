Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) will announce $658.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.44 million and the lowest is $651.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.