Five Below, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

