Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is benefiting from strength across the Agility Solutions and Reliability Solutions segments, along with a solid end-market focus on the back of emerging opportunities. Moreover, the company rides on solid “Sketch-to-Scale” approach and growing intellectual property (IP) portfolio. Despite the ongoing supply-chain woes, Flex raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022. It expects revenues between $25.4 billion and $25.8 billion. Demand remains healthy across automotive and industrial verticals. Flex thrives on low-cost manufacturing which is improving its competitiveness. Acquisitions have been Flex’s most favored mode for expanding manufacturing footprint as well as penetrating new end-markets, thereby positively impacting its performance. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Flex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.