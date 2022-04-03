Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 994,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.01 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Fluent (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.