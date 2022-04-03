Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 994,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.01 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 967,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

