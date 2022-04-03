Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $256,873,000 after purchasing an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

