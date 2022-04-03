Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

FORTY stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.12. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $80.98 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.74 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

