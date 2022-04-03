Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a positive rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

