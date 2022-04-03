Franklin Covey Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.
Shares of NYSE FC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
