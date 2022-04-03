Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

