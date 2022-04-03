Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $41.17

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Frax Share has a market cap of $667.31 million and $492.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $41.17 or 0.00088350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 96.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.09 or 0.07498543 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.05 or 0.99573234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046506 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

