Fred Telling Acquires 124,785 Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling purchased 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OGEN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.